Versailles took a trip to Hallsville Tuesday night for a Tri-County Conference showdown with the Indians and the Tigers came home with a loss in two sets (17-25, 23-25).

Kylie Viebrock had four kills and an ace for Versailles, Sara Vogt and Kyrstin Thurman also provided an ace each, Emma Geier and Sandalyn Morris recorded a block each and Adaya Comer and Gracie Hamrick recorded two digs each.

Versailles (1-4, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to visit Russellville Thursday night