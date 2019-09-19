The lake level was 659.2; generation of 30,000 CFS at the beginning of the week increasing to 32,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.0 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 81 degrees. Truman Lake was at 712.9 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22- and 38-mile mark, the Upper Osage is between the 38-mile mark and the Route 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Roger Fitzpatrick won the FLW Two-Day Super Tournament last Saturday and Sunday with 10 bass weighing 36.30 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures and jerkbaits along wave breaks and main lake points. Crappie: Fair trolling crankbaits halfway back in creeks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the main lake and stained in backs of creeks. Black bass: Fair flipping creature baits in the creeks. Crappie: Fair on minnows or jigs in brush 15 to 20 feet deep on the main lake or 10 feet deep on the flats in creeks.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on 10-inch plastic worms along points or swimming jigs along main lake docks. Crappie: Fair on jigs for fish suspended 18 feet deep under main lake docks. White bass: Slow on Roostertails, topwater lures and small crankbaits along windy points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or shrimp along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on drop shot rigs along main lake points. Crappie: Good on Baby Shad jigs 8 to 15 feet deep along main lake docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on topwater lures and crankbaits along wave breaks and points or on jigs 17 to 18 feet deep in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs and small minnows 12 to 25 feet deep along docks. Catfish: Fair on jug lines with cut shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on jigs and spinnerbaits in the creeks or heavy jigs and shaky head worms along main lake points. Crappie: Slow on minnows 10 to 15 feet deep around docks. White bass: Fair on Roostertails and small spinners on main lake points. Catfish: Good on cut shad and perch around docks or on jug lines.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Fair on spoons and jigs. Walleye: Fair on spoons and crankbaits. Catfish: Slow on cut shad.

SOURCES

Alhonna Resort (573-365-2634) www.thealhonnaresort.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Greenmill Campground, (573-363-5577) www.greenmillcampground.com; Bryants Osage Outdoors, (573-374-2278; Guide Anthony Ford (660-438-5714): Cody’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7664); Lake Level (573-365-9205); Tournament Results – Thanks to www.bassinbob.com.