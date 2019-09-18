Camdenton sweeps Republic, Osage sweeps Waynesville and Eldon swept by Blair Oaks

Camdenton sweeps Republic

Camdenton hosted Republic Tuesday night and it was a good showing for the Lakers as they took care of the Tigers in two sets (26-24, 25-17).

Megan Vest had no trouble with the attack, leading the Lakers with 14 kills while Sydney Smith and Payton Kincaid both added three. Smith also provided two service aces and eight assists while Clare Holmes provided nine assists and Shelby Kurtz led the dig department with eight respectively while Smith and Aubree Enos had four each. Kincaid put up three blocks as well in the defensive effort.

Camdenton (8-3, 1-0 Ozark Conference) will visit Kickapoo for another conference clash on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Osage sweeps Waynesville

Osage hosted Waynesville Tuesday night and the Indians managed to sweep the Tigers in two sets.

Carly Hambly had nine kills for the Indians and Sara Wolf had eight while both Emily Steen and Wolf finished with two service aces and Paige Rowland put up 25 assists. Elizabeth Groos and Hambly had two blocks each, Caitlyne Vaughn recorded 10 digs and Wolf finished with eight digs of her own.

Osage (3-2, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) visits Eugene on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Eldon swept by Blair Oaks

Eldon welcomed Blair Oaks for a Tri-County Conference battle Tuesday night and the Mustangs walked off the court with a loss after the Falcons picked up the first two sets (25-16, 25-19).

Caroline Beckmann paced Eldon with five kills, Taylor Henderson put up four and Addie Davis recorded 10 assists. On the defensive end, Jade Hall recorded five blocks while Tatum Frank and Beckmann each recorded five digs. Hayley Henderson, Davis and Hall had four digs each.

Eldon (3-4, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) hosts Boonville on Monday at 6:30 p.m.