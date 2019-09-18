Macks Creek cruises to win over Wheatland, Camdenton pounced by Kickapoo, Versailles loses close game to California, Osage drops game at Hallsville and Eldon outpaced by Eugene

Macks Creek cruises to win over Wheatland

Macks Creek hosted Wheatland Tuesday night in Polk County League play and the Pirates found the groove in an 11-1 win over the Mules in six innings.

“We played much better tonight defensively and rebounded well offensively from last night," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said after a 13-2 defeat from Crocker the night before.

Trailing 1-0 early in the first inning, Macks Creek set the tone with four runs of its own in the bottom of the first and with a 5-1 lead in the fourth, the Pirates busted the game open with five more runs.

Shaylee Skinner and Alyssa Seaholm led the Pirate bats with two hits each as Macks Creek finished with seven hits overall. Skinner also provided an RBI along with Bobbie Hilton who tripled in a run, Courtney Knight who hit an RBI single and sacrifice fly RBI and Caytlin also who also registered an RBI.. Meanwhile, Bethany Schmidt blasted a three-RBI double.

Skinner (2-1) was on the mound and the pitcher earned the win after six innings of work where she allowed one single run on two hits while striking out two, walking one and hitting two batters.

Macks Creek (5-2, 3-0 PCL) will get ready for tournament play over the weekend at Weaubleau. The Pirates are the fourth seed in the tournament and will go to battle with the fifth-seeded Leeton Lady Bulldogs on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Camdenton pounced by Kickapoo

Camdenton ran into a sharp Kickapoo team Tuesday night as the Lakers came home with a 16-1 defeat in three innings from the Ozark Conference foe.

It was just a 3-0 game after the first inning until the Chiefs added nine runs in the second to bust the game open while finishing the night with 15 total hits.

Camdenton (2-8, 1-4 Ozark Conference) will be back in tournament action this weekend at Jefferson City.

Versailles loses close game to California

Runs were a privilege when Versailles visited California Tuesday night where the Tigers fell 2-0.

The Pintos managed to score a run each in the third and fourth innings and that was more than enough as Versailles was held to just two hits from the bats of Maris Ollison and Lauren Garrison. Joscelynn Marriott went all six innings for the Tigers and allowed just a single earned run on five hits while walking one batter and striking out two. The Tigers also committed four errors in the game.

Versailles (2-9, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) hosts Richland Thursday at 5 p.m.

Osage drops game at Hallsville

Osage was on the road at Hallsville for a Tri-County Conference battle with the fellow Indians and the home side earned a 4-2 win.

Hallsville led 4-0 through five innings and Osage only managed to tack on two runs in the sixth.

Osage had just three hits with two coming from Jasmine Wilkes and the other from Carly Ward who provided two RBIs. Ward also pitched all six innings allowing 10 hits while striking out five.

Osage (5-5, 2-2 Tri-County Conference) hosts Eugene on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Eldon outpaced by Eugene

Eldon was home on Tuesday night for a battle with Eugene and the Mustangs were unable to match the Eagles in a 14-5 loss.

Kayleigh Fike provided three RBIs for Eldon and Chloe Ruark pitched all seven innings, but Eugene racked up 14 hits and took advantage of six Mustang errors.

Eldon (1-10, 0-4 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Branson Invitational over the weekend.