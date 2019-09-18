Camdenton outlasts Rolla in close match and Osage sweeps Fulton for fourth straight win

Camdenton outlasts Rolla in close match

The Lady Bulldogs hosted the Lady Lakers on Tuesday and it came down to the final match of the day. Camdenton was able to pick up that final match for a 5-4 victory.

The day began with doubles where the Lady Lakers took a 2-1 lead after three matches. The top-seeded doubles match was between Rolla’s Faith Taylor and Anne Marie Bevis and Camdenton’s Katelyn Mcguire and Victoria Watson. Camdenton controlled the match for an 8-3 win.

The Camdenton team of Haley Hultz and Kaitlyn Bergstrom extended the Lady Laker lead with their 8-1 victory over Sheri Chan and Mya Burken. The final double matchup was won by a tie breaker when the Lady Bulldogs Molly Hardwick and Elliana Stanislawski defeated Kelsey Farris and Safina Ernst from Camdenton 7-5.

As singles play got started, Rolla’s Taylor defeated Camdenton’s Mcguire 8-4 to tie the team score as 2 each after the top singles contest. Camdenton’s Hultz defeated Chan 8-3 to give the Lady Lakers a 3-2 advantage. The Lady Lakers added to their lead after the third-seeded match then Watson defeated Bevis from Rolla 8-1.

The Lady Bulldogs rebounded back in the fourth-seeded matchup when Rolla’s Burken came behind to defeat Bergstrom in a 7-1 tiebreaker win. The fifth-seeded match was a key one for the Lady Bulldogs as Kathleen Beetner defeated Farris from Camdenton 8-0.

It came down to the final singles match and Hardwick led a strong charge for Rolla in the final set, but the Lakers Ernst was able to close out the game and win for the Lady Lakers as she finished with an 8-5 win for the day and win in the Ozark Conference.

The Lady Lakers are 3-3 on the year and 3-2 in the Ozark Conference after the win. Their next game will be at home against the 6-1 Osage Lady Indians on Monday at 4 p.m.

Osage sweeps Fulton for fourth straight win

School of the Osage had another good outing on the courts Tuesday night at Fulton as the Indians swept the Hornets 9-0 for their fourth straight win.

Osage’s lone loss so far this season was a 5-4 defeat at Sedalia Smith-Cotton and the Indians are now 6-1, having outscored their opponents 53 to 10 between singles and doubles play.

“The girls are playing with the end in mind,” Osage coach Danielle Lutz said. “They want to win district and be competitive at state.”

Elise Davis got Osage off to a great start with a 10-1 win in the top singles match while No. 2 Lily Davis was a 10-3 winner, No. 3 Kylie Misenheimer earned a 10-0 sweep, No. 4 Natalie Brick won 10-3, No. 5 Emma Glendenning captured a 10-3 win and No. 6 Emma Koeppen won 10-5.

Elise and Misenheimer took care of business in the top doubles match with a 10-7 win, Lily and Koeppen battled and won an 11-10 tiebreaker in the second doubles match and Brick and Glendenning completed the sweep 10-1.

Osage will host its own tournament on Saturday.