Eldon’s Hull repeats as champion of Marshall Tournament as Mustangs finish third and Camdenton finishes second in home triangular

Eldon’s Kassidy Hull can add another tournament title to the resume.

The Mustang golfer repeated as the Marshall Tournament champion for the second straight year and picked up her second tournament title of the 2019 season after capturing the Laker Invitational in the season opener. Eldon finished the day third overall as a team.

“The girls played well yesterday. I was pleased with our showing,” Eldon coach Matt Frey said. “Not having any seniors on the team gives us some disadvantages, but the girls are playing hard. We took third as a team and were in reach of winning. I’m happy to see scores trending in a lower direction coming into conference.”

Hull carded a round of 79 after 18 holes while Gracie Petet shot a 105, Reece Henderson put up a 111, Kelsey Fischer finished at 125 and Harley Lawless finished with a 132.

Eldon was scheduled to host a quadrangular with Jefferson City, Crocker and Eugene on Wednesday before traveling to Osage National on Thursday for a quadrangular with the host Indians, Boonville and Capital City at 4 p.m.

Camdenton finishes second in home triangular

Camdenton welcomed Ozark Conference foes Rolla and Waynesville for nine holes at Lake valley on Monday and the Lakers carded a team score of 230 to finish second while Rolla won the event with a 201 and Waynesville finished third at 261.

“It was a battle against the heat and humidity, but the girls never gave up,” Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas said.

Allie Crowell paced the Lakers with a 55 while Korrin Lembke was right behind her with a 56, Gracie Poe shot a 59, Ainsley Lowther turned in a round of 60 and Addy Selander finished with a 64.

Camdenton will host Lebanon, California an Helias for another nine holes on Thursday at 4 p.m.