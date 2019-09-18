Osage unable to get by Bolivar and Camdenton falls to Glendale

Osage took a road trip to Bolivar Tuesday night and the Indians came up short in a 5-2 loss.

Osage (3-7) has allowed 4.1 goals per game compared to 1.7 a season ago after the first 10 games and Coach Jason Long will look to bolster the defensive effort before the Indians visit Fulton on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Camdenton falls to Glendale

Camdenton hosted Glendale Tuesday night and it was a tough night on the pitch for the Lakers after falling to the Falcons in a 7-1 defeat.

Camdenton (1-6, 0-2 Ozark Conference) visits Waynesville on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.