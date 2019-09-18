The Camdenton cross country team was in Lebanon Monday afternoon and the conditions were not exactly ideal as all races were limited to just two miles.

However, that did not prevent a few good finishes for Camdenton as the Lakers took on their second race of the year.

Jake Thoenen finished fourth overall with a time of 11:28 in the boys varsity race while Gage Hauck captured 11th at 11:59, Aidan Downey placed 45th at 13:35, Zach Davis earned 49th at 13:58, Angelo Alfano took 52nd at 14:14 and Gage Ullrich placed 57th at 15:22. Meanwhile, Daniel Hefner bested the field in the junior varsity race with a time of 12:56 while Alex Campbell finished 76th at 28:49.

Cambrie Kowal had a good day for Camdenton in the girls varsity race placing 10th overall at 14:37. Maria Alfaro finished 43rd at 17:11, Emily Willis was 49th at 19:16, Maeven Weber captured 50th at 19:23 and Adrienne Hafley placed 52nd at 20:55.

“Some kids handled the heat well and others did not for us today,” Camdenton coach David Weber said. “I was real happy with a few of the runners, especially freshman Daniel Hefner who won the junior varsity race in his first high school race ever.”

Camdenton will return to action on Saturday at the 30th annual Southern Stampede at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.