Daniel Worth claimed two individual wins and helped a pair of relay teams to victories to lead Lee’s Summit North to the team title in the Independence Invitational Saturday.

The Broncos totaled 345 points to top runner-up Columbia Rock Bridge (227). Host Truman and William Chrisman failed to score team points.

Worth prevailed in the 200-yard individual medley in a time of 1 minute, 57.92 seconds. He then won the 100 breaststroke in 56.86 seconds – the only swimmer to finish under a minute in that race.

Worth anchored the 200 freestyle relay team to a win, teaming with Clayton Adkins, Alder Harding and Grant Idoux to finish in 1:32.39. He also teamed with the same three to win the 400 freestyle relay in 3:25.20, more than 2 ½ seconds ahead of Rock Bridge.

Adkins also claimed a victory for North, winning the 100 freestyle in 51.82 seconds. Idoux took fourth in the 200 freestyle (1:55.72), Harding was fourth in the 100 butterfly (59.24) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.31) and Kyle Forlow took fifth in the 500 freestyle (5:48.91) for other top-five finishes for the Broncos.

Cameron Rieder had Truman’s top finish, taking 23rd in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.85). Joseph Bartosik had Chrisman’s top finish, taking 32nd in the 100 freestyle (1:11.81).