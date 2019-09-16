School of the Osage, Eldon, Versailles and Macks Creek were among 15 total schools competing in the 41st annual Linn Invitational on Saturday and there were a few highlights amongst a field of 115 female runners and 124 male runners who competed.

The Osage boys finished second as a team in the final standings with 86 points, trailing only Hermann’s 47. Versailles captured 10th with 272 and both Eldon and Macks Creek did not have enough runners to qualify for team competition.

Meanwhile, the Osage girls captured third in the team standings with 87 points as Hermann swept the field with 76 points and Centralia put up 86. Eldon placed ninth out of 11 teams with 191 points and both Versailles and Macks Creek were not in team competition.

OSAGE

The Indian boys were led by Chase Grosvenor who finished second in the field with a time of 17:34 in the 3.1 mile race. John Markovitz placed sixth at 18 minutes, Harrison Adams was 19th at 19:04, James Sparks was 32nd at 19:50, Kevin Sparks was 34th at 19:56, Ryan Page was 36th at 19:59 and Caden Wyrick was 69th at 21:25.

The Osage girls were led by Bayley Johnson who captured 12th at 22:12. Sara Wolf finished 14th at 22:18 while Nevaeh Henley was 17th at 22:25, Sarah Porter was 19th at 22:37, Madison Kessler was 45th at 25:04, Grace Martin was 59th at 26;07, Campbell Walters was 67th at 27:01 and Josephine Markovitz was 73rd at 27:16. Up next for Osage is the MSSU Stampede on Saturday at Missouri Southern State University in Joplin.

ELDON

Eldon’s Emily Guthrie led the Mustang girls with a 27th place finish at 23:53. Kelsey Wallis was 41st at 24:35, Paula Stapper was 46th at 25:05, Vivian Wester was 52nd at 25:35, Adysson Gerber was 81st at 28:32, Anna Herbert was 88th at 29:19, Madison McGinnis was 106th at 33:40 and Felicity Blankenship was 107th at 33:43.

Leading the Eldon boys was Caleb Martonfi who placed 13th at 18:49. John Barrett took 89th at 22:29, Jacob Arnold was 107th at 23:59 and Matthew Pollett was 118th at 26:04. Up next is the Rolla Invitational on September 26.

VERSAILLES

Seth Newton was the top Tiger for the boys as he placed 45th with a time of 20:31. William Taylor was 51st at 20:50, Noah Dykzeul was 54th at 20:55, Jacob Schrock was 61st at 21:10, Trent Hyman was 95th at 22:56 and Dagan Haggerman was 105th at 23:52. Carmen Lemell did not represent the girls on Saturday due to illness. The Tigers will be at Smith-Cotton in Sedalia on Saturday.

MACKS CREEK

Macks Creek’s Molly Phillips led the girls at 25:41 which earned her a 56th place finish. Chelsey Brown was 105th at 33:31 and the boys were represented by Preston Borgmeyer who placed 124th at 30:07. The Pirates will race at Bolivar on Tuesday at 4 p.m.