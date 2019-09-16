Osage and Eldon were two of 13 schools on hand and the Indians finished eighth with a final team score of 294 while the Mustangs were right behind their neighbors at 295.

Osage and Eldon teed off at the Boonville Tournament on Friday where the format was three pairs for each school teaming up together to compile a final team score which allows a sixth golfer to get into the action.

Osage and Eldon were two of 13 schools on hand and the Indians finished eighth with a final team score of 294 while the Mustangs were right behind their neighbors at 295.

Sydney Riley and Ella Demott put together a round of 80 for Osage while Greta Cooks and Kaylie Clark carded a 100 and Maddie Yoder and Taylor Altergott shot a 106. Eldon was led by the duo of Kassidy Hull and Kelsey Fischer who shot a 69 and finished second overall while Reece Henderson and Gracie Petet shot a 105 and Harley Lawless and Lydia Young recorded a 120.

Eldon plays in the Marshall Invitational on Tuesday before hosting Osage for a 9-hole quadrangular meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m.