Eldon takes fifth at Fulton Tournament and Camdenton finishes fourth at Hillcrest Tournament

Eldon takes fifth at Fulton Tournament

Eldon was in action at the Fulton Tournament over the weekend where the Mustangs finished fifth after going 3-1 over the weekend.

Eldon may not have got the place it wanted on Saturday, but the Mustangs were honored with some tournament awards as Caroline Beckmann was named the MVP (most valuable player) while also earning First Team All-Tournament honors while Addie Davis was selected to Second Team All-Tournament.

The Mustangs opened up with Bowling Green and took care of business in two sets (25-13, 25-13) as Beckmann led the attack with nine kills and had two aces while Tatum Frank added nine digs and Davis had 19 assists. Eldon also beat Fulton in two sets (25-13, 25-13) where Beckmann had eight kills, five aces and two blocks while Frank had eight digs and Davis had 14 assists.

The Mustangs dropped both sets to eventual champion California (25-21, 25-21) and Beckmann had 10 kills and three aces and blocks while Frank had nine digs and Davis had 19 assists. Last but not least was Owensville and it was a two-set win (25-19, 25-15). Beckmann and Jade Hall both had six kills, Frank had three aces and Emma Krantz had nine digs.

Eldon (3-3, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) hosts Blair Oaks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Camdenton takes fourth at Hillcrest Tournament

Camdenton was in action at the Hillcrest Tournament over the weekend where the Lakers captured fourth place after falling to Webb City 2-1 in the third place game.

Camdenton was scheduled to visit Osage on Monday before hosting Republic on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.