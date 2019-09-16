Camdenton falls at Jefferson City

Camdenton visited Jefferson City on Friday and the Jays made it a tough trip for the Lakers by securing an 11-1 win in five innings.

Camdenton and Jefferson City had six hits each, but the Lakers also had four errors in the contest. Sadie Stockman had two hits to lead the Laker bats.

Camdenton (2-6, 1-3 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to visit Hickman on Monday and the Lakers will be at Kickapoo on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage and Eldon battle at Sullivan Tournament

Osage and Eldon were both in the Sullivan Tournament over the weekend where the Indians and Mustangs both finished 1-4.

Osage fell to Jackson 16-2, Linn 4-3, DeSoto 9-3 and North County 6-0 while beating Kelly 11-8. As for Eldon, the Mustangs beat Windsor 3-0 but lost to Logan-Rogersville 11-1, Pacific 13-7, Capital City 6-3 and Kelly 17-4.

Eldon (1-8, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Osage on Monday and the Mustangs will host Eugene on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Osage (4-6, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) visits Hallsville on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Versailles picks up two wins at California Tournament

Versailles played a trio of games over the weekend at the California Tournament where the Tigers knocked off St. Elizabeth 2-1 to start things off and beat the Pintos junior varsity 10-8 before falling to the varsity squad from California 8-5.

Versailles (3-7, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to host Russellville on Monday before visiting California on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Macks Creek cruises past Hermitage

Macks Creek visited Hermitage on Friday and the Pirates blanked the Hornets 15-0.

Macks Creek (4-1, 2-0 Polk County League) was scheduled to host Crocker on Monday and will play host to Wheatland on Tuesday at 5 p.m.