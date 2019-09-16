Osage picks up two wins at Parkview Tournament and Camdenton falls at Helias

Osage picks up two wins at Parkview Tournament

Osage was in tournament action over the weekend and the Indians found some success finishing second in pool play.

The Indians fell to Branson 8-0 in the opener, but came back with a 1-0 win over Battle and 4-1 win against Lebanon.

“Fitness plays a big part in tournaments like this and while we have been beat up in the first six to seven games this season, I don’t think anyone was expecting the ‘Tribe’ to play with so much heart,” Osage coach Jason Long said after his team moved to 3-6 on the year. “It takes experience like this for our boys to learn what they are made of and I am still confident that this season can be special if they believe in themselves.”

Nate Evans had two goals for Osage against Lebanon while Anthony Alberti and Collin Chilton had a goal each. Garrett Long had three assists while Ethan Ford provided one as well. Alex Baklashev came away with five saves and held his clean sheet until Reagan O’Shea came and got some work in relief allowing just one goal. Evans scored again for Osage against Battle and Baklashev had a clean sheet with four saves.

Osage will visit Bolivar on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

Camdenton falls at Helias

Camdenton visited Helias on Saturday and came home with a 6-0 loss.

Camdenton (1-5, 0-1 Ozark Conference) hosts Glendale on Tuesday at 5 p.m.