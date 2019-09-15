Turnovers plague Eldon in loss at Hallsville and Versailles unable to keep pace in shootout at Southern Boone

Turnovers plague Eldon in loss at Hallsville

It is hard for any football team to win a game if it does not win the turnover battle.

The Mustangs did not win that battle Friday night as four turnovers allowed Hallsville to defend home turf and send Eldon home with a 38-6 defeat in the Tri-County Conference opener for both sides. The Mustangs were down 32-0 at the break and could not recover in a tough night on the gridiron.

Trailing 38-0 in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs managed to break through as senior fullback Kaden Dillon rushed in for Eldon’s lone touchdown of the night. Dillon led the ground attack with 125 yards on 22 carries, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Sophomore quarterback Dallas Hardy added 38 yards on 15 rushes, junior receiver Owen Levesque put up 67 yards on 14 carries and senior receiver Nathaniel Wardenburg recorded 32 yards on seven carries of his own.

Hardy completed five of his eight passes through the air for 23 yards and a healthy completion percentage of 63 percent. Unfortunately for the young sophomore, the three incompletions were all interceptions and the Indians were able to take advantage. The other turnover of the evening was a fumble from the quarterback. Wardenburg led the receiving corps with a catch for 12 yards while junior tight end P.J. Bledsoe hauled in a pass for nine yards and senior receiver Blake smith caught a pass for two yards.

Eldon (0-3, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will try to pick up the first win of the season Friday night when Southern Boone comes to town at 7 p.m.

Versailles unable to keep pace in shootout at Southern Boone

Finding the end zone was not an issue for either side when Versailles visited Southern Boone Friday night.

Hoping to upset a state-ranked Eagles team for the second straight year in the Triple-County Conference opener, the Class 2 Tigers traded blows with the sixth-ranked team in Class 3 but the home side had a few extra punches left in a 61-41 win. Versailles led Southern Boone 28-27 at the break and both sides were tied at 35 with just over seven minutes left in the third quarter. Then the Eagles went on to score 26 unanswered points and the Tigers could not keep up.

Versailles senior quarterback Coby Williams had a part in all six of the team’s touchdowns. The returning All-State quarterback ran for 104 yards and two scores on 24 attempts, averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and he completed 35 of his 55 pass attempts for 352 yards and four touchdowns while throwing one interception.

Another Tiger who had a highly productive night was senior receiver Dallas Waller who caught 22 passes for 219 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for five yards on four carries. Fellow senior receiver Brayden Morrison caught fie passes for 53 yards and a score, senior wideout Payton LaFoy put up two receptions for 49 yards, junior receiver Michael Bell added three catches for 28 yards and senior tight end Kaden McGinnis added a catch for 14 yards. Meanwhile, senior tailback Jordan King rushed for 27 yards on seven carries.

Southern Boone gained just 111 rushing yards and 118 yards through the air for a total of 229 on the night. Unfortunately for Versailles, the Eagles were just too efficient with their possessions.

Versailles (0-3, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) hosts undefeated Blair Oaks Friday night at 7 p.m.