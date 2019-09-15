Missouri senior Richaud Floyd has encountered his fair share of injuries since first stepping on the field for the Tigers in 2016.

Although Floyd took a redshirt in 2015, the Gulfport, Mississippi, native knew if he could get on the field, he could contribute to the Tigers.

Southeast Missouri State found that out the hard way Saturday in the 500th game at Memorial Stadium, as Floyd returned a punt 71 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.

The play was Floyd’s third career touchdown and served as one of many highlights for Missouri in a 50-0 blowout of the Redhawks.

The shifty score came 10 months after Floyd had his world turned upside down against Tennessee on a punt return with far different fate, when he took a hit that derailed the rest of his season.

"I can't remember the hit, the night or anything like that so I really don’t have a clear conscious on it,” Floyd said Saturday night of last Nov. 17. “It just felt great to be out there tonight and be with my teammates. I am always out there ready for the contact.”

Floyd said when he gained separation near the sideline on his return against SEMO, he knew he was going to score.

“Once I turned the corner and made the guy miss, I ran up the sidelines and I could feel the energy on the sidelines,” Floyd said. “I could actually hear them, and they were saying, 'Go, go, go,' and that's when I kind of knew. I saw a sea of black and all my teammates in front of me and then I saw the punter and I was like, I made it this far, I can't get tackled by the punter.

"All I was thinking was getting to the end zone.”

Floyd’s touchdown capped a trifecta for the Tigers, who had a offensive touchdown, defensive touchdown and a punt return for a touchdown all in the first quarter.

But now the schedule gets tougher for Missouri, as it hosts South Carolina in its Southeastern Conference opener at 3 p.m. next Saturday.

The Tigers (2-1) have outscored their opponents 58-7 since losing at Wyoming in Week 1.

Missouri head coach Barry Odom said Floyd made a nice decision on the punt return.

"We had good technique on the line of scrimmage on holding guys up. There was one he had to miss,” Odom said. “Richaud was able to stay in bounds and get in the end zone. I'm happy for him."

Reaching the end zone is nothing new for Floyd. Floyd returned two punts for touchdowns in 2017, including an 85-yarder on homecoming versus Idaho. He also had a key 74-yard punt return score on the road at Vanderbilt during Missouri’s bowl-clinching win against the Commodores.

Missouri running back Larry Rountree, who finished with 18 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns against SEMO, said Floyd has been working his tail off.

“He works after practice so hard catching extra balls, I think he catches 50 extra balls after practice,” Rountree said. “Ever since I've been here, Richaud has always been a workhorse. He's always wanted to work hard, he always pushed me and helped me. I was so happy for him. I knew it was going to happen because he's been prepping for it. Even just before in pregame, he's listening to his music, picturing catching the punt and returning it, so I knew he was going to get one."

Odom said he admires Floyd for sticking it out because he had every chance in the world in the face of adversity to leave and go somewhere else to make plays.

"He is as good of a teammate as we've got, and I was really happy to see him have some success,” Odom said.

Floyd also stepped on the field at cornerback Saturday for the first time this season. He switched from wide receiver to defense in the offseason.

“It was just like being a freshman all over again on that side of the ball for the first time,” Floyd said. “Playing defense has been great. Coach (David) Gibbs has been on me every day about my technique and not to think like a receiver and just being more like a defensive back and being more aggressive. He has been working on me and I have been soaking it in.”

