AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Fair Grove

7 p.m. — Liberty at Truman

7 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Springfield Hillcrest Tournament

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Monett

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park

Ozark Softball Festival

At Springfield Kickapoo

3 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Marquette

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Springfield Kickapoo

7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Carthage

At Ozark High School

1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Monett

3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Rolla

6 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Ozark

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Barstow Invitational

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Blue Springs South Tournament

11 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Lee’s Summit

1 p.m. — Rockhurst vs. Lee’s Summit West

3 p.m. — St. Pius X vs. Belton

KA-MO Classic

At Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East

12:30 or 2:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. TBD

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Grain Valley, Oak Grove at Ozark Softball Festival

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

9 a.m. — Van Horn at Van Horn Invitational

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

10:15 a.m. — Blue Springs, Lee’s Summit North, Truman, William Chrisman at Independence Invitational, Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs at Forest Park Cross Country Festival, St. Louis

8 a.m. — Truman at Baldwin City (Kan.) Invitational

8 a.m. — William Chrisman at Olathe North Invitational, Olathe Northwest High School

8 a.m. — Oak Grove, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Holden Invitational

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South, Fort Osage, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar Invitational

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Golf: Solheim Cup, 2 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Basketball: FIBA World Cup semifinal, 7 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Swimming: World Para Championships, noon, OLY (208)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Cary, N.C., noon, TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• College football: North Carolina at Wake Forest, 5 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: Champions Tour Ally Challenge, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Virginia at Duke, 5 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• Motorsports: NHRA: Reading, Pa., 5:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College soccer: Akron at Maryland, 5:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• High school football: IMG Academy at St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB: Minnesota at Cleveland, 6 p.m., MLB (272)

• High school football: Lansing at Basehor-Linwood (Kan.), 7 p.m., Spectrum Sports KC (44)

• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Las Vegas, 8 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Stanford at Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Washington State at Houston, 8:15 p.m., ESPN (13)

• CFL: Ottawa at British Columbia, 9 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Tennis: WTA Hiroshima semifinals, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

Friday’s Radio

• College football: Kansas at Boston College, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• High school football: Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Houston at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)