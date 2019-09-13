As the two Lake area neighbors faced off, the Indians were able to take advantage of some Tiger miscues with a steady offense to win in two sets (25-16, 25-17).

Osage was consistent in the attack Thursday night in Versailles.

"Our passing was solid tonight which allowed us to run our offense," Osage coach Lori Klaus said. "Our front row made smart, confident plays. I think everyone stepped up and did a great job tonight."

Klaus is back at her alma mater in her first season leading the Indians and nights like Thursday night have certainly made the reunion much more enjoyable.

"It has been a true joy leading this team. I have really enjoyed getting to know the girls and the coaching staff," Klaus stated. "They have made this transition very easy and comfortable for me, and it wasn’t long before it felt like home (again)."

Osage methodically built up a lead in the first set and a 12-4 run allowed the Indians to jump out to a 10-point lead before the set was ended on a service error by Versailles. The Tigers showed some more fight in the second outing exchanging leads with their opponent, but a 12-12 tie soon turned into a comfortable 8-point advantage with yet another 12-4 run from the Indians. Osage's Elizabeth Groos struck down the game-winning kill.

"Communication dropped a little at the beginning of the second game. Once we picked that back up we went on a little run," Klaus pointed out. Groos led Osage with five kills as Alisa Boswell and Emily Steen finished with four each and Sara Wolf recorded three. Paige Rowland had 16 of the team's 19 total assists with the other three going to Steen to keep the Indians on the offensive. Defensively, Caitlyne Vaughn and Wolf had 11 digs each while Rowland added seven. Versailles never led by more than a single point in its Tri-County Conference opener and while Osage's attack certainly did not help the cause, the Tigers were having to overcome their own battles in terms of errors. "The stat sheet tells me we made 32 errors tonight and that is on us," Versailles coach Jessica Ollison said. "It is hard to beat any team when you are hitting the ball out and in the net like we are. That is just a matter of us adjusting our game and we are not doing a very good job of making those adjustments. We are still going to continue to focus on that in practice, work with these girls and hopefully we'll be able to get that ship turned around soon." Ollison said the Tigers have the experience to do it with the entire varsity lineup consisting of juniors and seniors, but it will take some repetition with focus on contact and timing among other technical issues. "We just have to understand that when the ball is not there we just have to take care of it. We cannot have the same swing for every set and have to make some adjustments," the coach noted. "We have been working really hard on that in practice and I see it translating. It is a slower process than I want it to be, but it is coming around." There will also be some emphasis on mentality so opposing teams cannot continue to go on runs like Osage did. Ollison said addressing that aspect of the game requires confidence in one's ability and that of their teammates to just find the groove before it gets too late in any given set. "We need to play with a little more intensity sometimes in those situations. Get that fighting mentality where we just don't wait for them to give us the ball back, we need to take it back," the coach said. "We need to get a nice pass to our setter, run our offense and get a kill instead of waiting on them to serve the ball out. Sometimes we just need to take charge." Versailles (0-3, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will host Sherwood on Monday at 7:15 p.m., and one of the biggest things Ollison will be looking for is consistency from her team. "I think right now it is just a matter of finding our groove and staying there," she stated. "Consistency is a big deal and we are getting there. We are still working and it is early." Osage (2-1, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) will get ready for another Lake area battle against Camdenton on Monday at 7 p.m. "It was nice to get a conference win. We have a big week next week with three games," Klaus said of the road ahead. "Our focus is always just working to be better than we were the day before. The girls are very good about recognizing our weaknesses and focusing to improve. I’m very pleased with the progress we made this week."