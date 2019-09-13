Camdenton stays unbeaten with win over West Plains and Eldon falls to California

Camdenton stays unbeaten with win over West Plains

Camdenton remains perfect on the young 2019 season, moving to 3-0 after topping visiting West Plains Thursday night (25-21, 25-9) in the Ozark Conference opener.

Megan Vest led the way with seven kills while Jackie White and Payton Kincaid put up five each and Sydney Smith finished with four. Smith also had six service aces to fuel the offense and led in the assist department with 10 alongside Clare Holmes. Shelby Kurtz posted five digs, Aubree Enos and Smith both had three and Vest put up two of Camdenton's five blocks on the defensive end.

Camdenton (3-0, 1-0 Ozark Conference) will play in the Hillcrest Tournament on Saturday before visiting Lake area neighbor Osage on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Eldon falls to California

Eldon welcome an unbeaten California team to the gym Thursday night and the Pintos were able to keep things that way as they knocked off the Mustangs (25-21, 25-15) in the Tri-County Conference opener.

"Varsity had a big challenge ahead of them with such a young team facing a talented California squad with quite a bit of firepower in the front row. The girls are still working on consistency and chemistry as they haven't had much game experience this year," Eldon coach Melinda Wrye-Washington stated.

Eldon was also without outside hitter Haley Henderson who had an illness and was unable to play so there were a few alternate lineups in the mix.

"I was very encouraged to see flashes of greatness in stretches out of this group and they continue to improve daily. We still need to work on consistency and applying drill work in practice to game situations," Wrye-Washington pointed out.

Caroline Beckmann led the way with eight kills against the 4-0 Pintos and Emma Krantz added five while Jade Hall finished with three. Addie Davis set up 16 assists to fuel the attack as well. Defensively, Cassidy Prater had three blocks, Hall had two and Beckmann finished with eight digs while Tatum Frank recorded seven and Krantz finished with five.

Eldon (0-2, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) will play in the Fulton Tournament over the weekend and host Blair Oaks on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

"We will have a great opportunity for bonding this weekend as we will participate in multiple matches in the Fulton Tournament. This multiple-match venue should allow the team the opportunity to develop more team chemistry and increase the comfortability factor in game situations," Wrye-Washington noted.