Macks Creek topples Springfield Central, Osage shuts out Versailles and Eldon unable to get by Blair Oaks

Macks Creek wasted no time Thursday night in a battle with Springfield Central as the Pirates beat the Bulldogs 14-2 in five innings.

"We had a good game offensively, our pitcher threw strikes, and our defense played well," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said. Bethany Schmidt (3-0) picked up her third win of the season in tossing all five innings. She was touched for two runs on seven hits while striking out four, walking two, and hitting two batters. Alyssa Seaholm, Bobbie Hilton, and Molly Phillips each collected two hits to pace the Lady Pirate offense. Seaholm paced the bats with three RBIs and Hilton had two. Macks Creek (3-1) will visit Hermitage on Friday for a Polk County League clash at 5 p.m. Osage shuts out Versailles School of the Osage was at Versailles Thursday night and the Indians took care of business with a 14-0 shutout over the Tigers in five innings. Carly Ward had a big day at the plate for the Indians as she put up four hits and seven RBIs while Reese Good added three hits and four RBIs and Maddie Arwood totaled three hits and two RBIs. Osage racked up 19 total hits in the slugfest. Ward was also on the mound for the Indians and allowed just two hits to Versailles' Ellie Dunnaway and Madison Lucas-Avey. She also struck out five batters in the process. Joscelynn Marriott was the starter on the mound for Versailles and allowed 10 runs, eight earned, on 12 hits while striking out and walking one batter in 2 2/3 innings of work. Alli Biggs pitched in relief and allowed four earned runs on five hits while striking out two in her 2 1/3 innings on the mound. Osage (3-2, 1-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to play in the Sullivan Tournament over the weekend before visiting Eldon on Monday at 5 p.m. Versailles (1-6, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to take on the California Tournament over the weekend before hosting Russellville on Monday at 5 p.m. Eldon unable to get by Blair Oaks Eldon hosted Blair Oaks Thursday night and it was a tough outing for the Mustangs as they fell 9-1 to the Falcons. Eldon (0-4, 0-3 Tri-County Conference) was scheduled to play in the Sullivan Tournament over the weekend and will host neighbor Osage on Monday at 5 p.m.