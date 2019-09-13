Camdenton and Eldon take on the Helias Tournament

Eldon and Camdenton were two of the 18 schools on hand in Jefferson City on Wednesday for the Helias Invitational where the Mustangs finished 13th in the team standings and the Lakers captured 16th.

Eldon put up a team score of 446, Camdenton carded a 475 and Columbia Rock Bridge took top honors with a 313.

Kassidy Hull paced the Mustangs and medaled with a round of 76 that totaled to 8-over-par and good enough for fourth place in a field of 86 golfers. Hull was just five strokes off the leader while Gracie Petet shot a 117, Harley Lawless finished at 122, Reece Henderson put up a 125 and Kelsey Fischer carded a 128.

"The girls played well yesterday. The course was set up a bit longer than the girls are normally playing, but it was a fair test," Eldon coach Matt Frey said. "As a coach I like to see the girls pushed to see how they can perform at postseason yardages. I attribute the few strokes gained due to the length we played."

As for Camdenton, the Lakers were led by Allie Crowell who finished 50th with a 110. Korrin Lembke shot a 117, Gracie Poe carded a 122 and Ainsley Lowther turned in a round of 126.

"The best part about the Helias Tournament for our team was taking off 16 strokes from our team score at this tournament last year," Camdenton coach Jo Beth Nicklas stated. "Our fundamentals are good, but we need to work on mental toughness when we face difficult competition."

Camdenton went on to host Waynesville and Dixon at Lake Valley the next day in a tri-duel and the Lakers managed to defend the home course as Crowell earned the honor of match medalist with the best card of the day.

The Lakers will host another tri-duel on Tuesday against Waynesville and Rolla. Eldon was scheduled to play in the Boonville Tournament on Friday and will play in the Marshall Invitational on Tuesday.