Lakers improve to 2-3 on the season with doubleheader success

Camdenton made a long trip to West Plains on Thursday, but it was trip well worth it as the Lakers swept the Zizzers 9-0 while topping Waynesville 6-3.

Camdenton improves to 2-3 on the season and will visit another Ozark Conference foe in Rolla on Tuesday at 4 p.m.