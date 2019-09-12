The lake level was 659.3; generation of 32,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.1 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 80 degrees. Truman Lake was at 716.0 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

Ken and Teresa Hunt won the IOUE Local 148 Charity Tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 20.01 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Whopper Ploppers, Choppos and jerkbaits along wave breaks and main lake points or on shaky head worms and creature baits 1 to 6 feet deep in the backs of coves. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on creature baits and shaky head worms in the creeks or 1-ounce jigs and deep-diving crankbaits on main lake points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks to 10 to 25 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on topwater lures along points, shaky head worms and jigs along bluffs and 10-inch plastic worms in brush piles 12 to 18 feet deep. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or shrimp along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow flipping plastic worms and jigs to docks 10 to 15 feet deep or topwater lures early and late in the day. Crappie: Good on jigs under schools of shad or suspended over brush 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Fair on jigs along main lake points.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures along wave breaks and points or on crankbaits, jigs and shaky head worms in the coves. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks 10 to 12 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on Brush Hogs, topwater lures, jigs and spinnerbaits in the creeks. Crappie: Slow on minnows 10 to 15 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on Roostertails and small spinners at mouths of creeks. Catfish: Good on cut shad and perch around docks or on jug lines.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Fair on spoons and jigs. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.