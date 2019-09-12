Camdenton was one of 11 teams in the Carthage Duals Tuesday night and the Lakers finished fifth in the final standings with 235 team points while Blue Springs took the top prize with 333.5 followed by Carthage (307), Joplin (290) and Nevada (250).

In the relay events, the Lakers started out with the 200 medley where Gavin Schulte, Michael Radlund, Dane Lapine and Jeremy Bernabe captured third at 1:56.07. The 200 freestyle relay team featuring the same four swimmers captured fourth with a time of 1:40.13 and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jacob Dunahee, Jonah Rapp, Fischer Lapine and Noah Normand finished eighth at 4:31.14.

Individual events began with the 200 freestyle where Dunahee finished ninth at 2:21.04 and Fischer took 16th at 2:31.99. Dane represented the Lakers in the 200 individual medley and finished fifth at 2:31.61. The 50 freestyle had four Camdenton swimmers and Radlund finished fifth at 24.98 seconds followed by Bernabe in ninth (26.61), Normand in 10th (26.68) and Bryce Leuenberger in 15th (26.98). Up next was the 100 fly and Schulte earned third at 55.47. The 100 freestyle had Bernabe finish fourth at 59.18 followed by Normand in 12th at 1:02.68 and Fischer in 18th at 1:08.72. Nicholas Rosenthal took on the 500 freestyle and finished third at 6:08.42. Dunahee finished ninth in the 100 backstroke and last but not least was the 100 breaststroke where Schulte was the fastest Laker at 1:08.31 to finish third while Leuenberger took seventh at 1:13.51, Radlund 13th at 1:18.46 and Rapp 23rd at 1:36.9.

Up next is a trip to Monett on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.