Truman girls golfer Katie Wheeler had a big day as she earned medalist honors after shooting a 41 to lead Truman to a victory in a four-team match Monday at Drumm Farm Golf Club.

Truman had the low score of 204 for the win, William Chrisman was second with a 211, North Kansas City was third with a 230 and Winnetonka didn’t qualify for a team score due to only having three players.

Rounding out the scoring for the Patriots was Molly Bradshaw with a 53, Cate Maxey and Ali Houcek with 55 each and Jenna Fite with a 62.

“It always feels good to get a win over cross town rival Chrisman,” Truman coach Joey Penner said. “They have some players who have really improved since the first of the year. I saw a couple of players from Chrisman drain long putts and walk away like it was a normal everyday occurrence. For us to get the win here today not just means a victory over Chrisman, but more importantly, our girls are staying focused and competing hard.”

Zoe McConnell led Chrisman with a 46, Carrie Robinson shot a 48, Shelby White shot a 54 and Josephine Shaw shot a 63.

“I was pleased with our effort and improvement,” Chrisman coach John Beaman said.

RAYMORE-PECULIAR 202, TRUMAN 223: Truman suffered its first dual match loss of the season Tuesday, falling to Ray-Pec at the Hoots Hollow course at Country Creek Golf Club.

Kaetlyn Bragg shot 48 to lead the Patriots, and Katie Wheeler shot 53. Molly Bradshaw (60), Cate Maxey (60) and Ali Houcek (62) completed Truman’s card.

“We are giving away too many strokes on the greens; our putting is killing us,” Penner said. “If we can get the putts under control, we are a completely different team.”

LIBERTY NORTH INVITATIONAL: Grain Valley, Blue Springs South and Blue Springs finished in the lower half at the Liberty North Invitational Monday at Liberty Hills Golf Course.

Lee’s Summit North (407) claimed seventh as a team, as Notre Dame de Sion dominated with a 309 total as all five golfers finished in the top six.

Grain Valley (443) finished 11th, Blue Springs South (450) was 13th and Blue Springs (473) was 16th.

Blue Springs South’s Maddie Brennaman shot a 90 to finish one stroke away from a medal. Grain Valley’s Taylor Hileman shot 91 along with North’s Harrison Clemmons.

North’s Natalie Bruce (97) and South’s Maya McVey (99) also broke 100. Julianna Marshall shot 110 to pace Blue Springs.

Notre Dame de Sion’s Megan Propeck fired a 4-under-par 68 to claim medalist honors.