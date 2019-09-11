Liberty North scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to break a 2-2 tie and claim a 3-2 Suburban Large Seven victory over host Truman Tuesday at Adair Park

Trailing 2-0, the Patriots scored single runs in the fourth and sixth innings to tie it.

Myel White allowed only four hits and struck out six in seven innings but suffered the loss.

“Myel White pitched a great game,” Truman coach Dan Harper said. “Two costly base-running mistakes and two errors proved to be the difference.”

Katie Sutton and Erynn Boatright both went 2-for-3 to lead the offense for Truman (4-4, 0-1 Large Seven).

BELTON 18, WILLIAM CHRISMAN 3: Chrisman hurt itself with 11 errors in a Suburban Middle Seven home loss Tuesday.

Belton grabbed a 7-2 lead after three innings and pulled away. Clarissa Etter had two of Chrisman’s three hits.

JOPLIN TOURNAMENT: Blue Springs went 5-0 to claim the title in the Joplin Tournament Friday and Saturday.

Bella Andrews homered in each game but one as the Wildcats went 3-0 in early pool play and advanced to the championship gold pool, defeating Park Hill South and Columbia Rock Bridge to claim the championship.

“I was real proud of the way the girls played and competed for each other. We had two come-from-behind victories,” Blue Springs coach Jim Brandner said.

In the final game against Rock Bridge, the Wildcats rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh inning to claim a 4-3 victory.

Andrews hit a home run and had three RBIs, Maddie Kielty went 4-for-4 with a double and Savannah Maynard had a hit and scored two runs to lead Blue Springs (5-1).

Bre Barchak earned the win in relief of Abby Kinzler.

Barchak pitched a five-hit shutout with four strikeouts in a 7-0 win over Park Hill South. Maynard went 3-for-4 with a pair of home runs and three RBIs and Andrews also homered and added a single. Kasia Rainey added two hits and two RBIs.

In early pool play, the Wildcats routed Staley 24-1, edged Neosho 2-1 and blanked Carthage 6-0.

Andrews went 5-for-5 with a home run, three doubles and three RBIs in the win over Staley. Maynard and Rainey each added four hits and three RBIs, Kielty had three hits and three RBIs and Alex Arndt had a hit and three RBIs. Blue Springs led 7-1 before erupting for 17 runs in the sixth inning. Kinzler pitched a two-hitter for the win.

Andrews, who finished with two hits, slugged a two-run homer in the sixth inning to erase a 1-0 deficit and lift the Wildcats to the 2-1 win over Neosho. Barchak allowed just one unearned run and three hits while striking out eight for the win.

Kielty went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs to power the Wildcats to the 6-0 win over Carthage. Maynard and Arndt each went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Kinzler allowed three hits in five scoreless innings for the win.