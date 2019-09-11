Osage had to go the distance with all three sets Tuesday night, but the Indians managed to take down Cole Camp.

Osage had to go the distance with all three sets Tuesday night, but the Indians managed to take down Cole Camp.

The Indians won the first set 25-13, lost the second 19-25 and captured the finale 25-14.

Paige Rowland provided three service aces in the attack while Sara Wolf recorded nine kills, Carly Hambly had eight and Elizabeth Groos finished with four. Rowland also provided 22 assists in the offensive effort. On the defensive end, Gross had three blocks, Emily Steen had two and Wolf paced the dig department with 12 while Caitlyne Vaughn had 11 and Emily Dulle recorded seven.

Osage (1-1) visits Versailles on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.