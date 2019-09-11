Osage visited Waynesville Tuesday night and the Indians came home with a 7-2 win.

Elise Davis won the top singles match 8-2 and Lily Davis (8-6), Kylie Misenheimer (8-1), Emma Glendenning (9-7) and Emma Koeppen (8-5) all won their matches as well while Natalie Brick lost her match in a close 8-6 battle. In doubles play the team of Lily and Misenheimer were 8-3 winners along with Elise and Brick who won 8-2. Glendenning and Koeppen were on the short end of a 9-8 match losing the tiebreaker 7-5.

Osage (4-1) visit Mexico on Monday at 4:30 p.m.