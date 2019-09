Camdenton junior volleyball player Sydney Smith

Camdenton junior Sydney Smith was an offensive machine for the Lakers in a 2-set win over Rock Bridge on September 5. Camdenton took down the Bruins by a final score of 25-21 in both sets and Smith led the attack with 11 kills, 11 assists and three service aces while providing two digs to help the team improve to 2-0 in 2019.