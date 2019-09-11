Camdenton falls to West Plains, Osage drops game to Boonville, Climax Springs falls to Montrose and Eldon falls to California

Camdenton falls to West Plains

Camdenton hosted Ozark Conference foe West Plains Tuesday night and the Lakers were outpaced 21-7.

Camdenton had a 4-2 lead after the second inning, but the Zizzers scored 11 runs in the third to bust the game open and end it after five innings of play.

Emma Rakes had four hits to lead the Laker bats that produced 11 total hits on the night. Ultimately, seven errors did not help the team on the defensive end.

Camdenton (2-5, 1-3 Ozark Conference) will visit Jefferson City on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage drops game to Boonville

Osage took on Boonville Tuesday night in Tri-County Conference action and the Indians fell to the Pirates 7-5.

Osage was up 5-4 heading into the final seventh inning where Boonville added three runs to push ahead.

Carly Ward had two hits and three RBIs to lead Osage while Reese Good and Liberty Gamm also provided RBIs. Ward pitched all seven innings and allowed four earned runs on 13 hits while waking two and striking out three.

Osage (2-2, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) visits Versailles on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Climax Springs falls to Montrose

Climax Springs hosted Montrose Tuesday night and the visitors brought plenty of offense in a 20-0 win over the Cougars in three innings.

Climax Springs had two hits from Jayden Butterfield and Shay Torimino while Hailey McIntosh, Miranda Burke and Butterfield combined to allow nine earned runs on 10 hits while walking 11 and striking out two.

Climax Springs (0-3) host Marion C. Early on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Eldon falls to California

Eldon visited California on Tuesday for a Tri-County Conference tilt and came home with a 7-1 loss from the undefeated Pintos.

Eldon (0-3, 0-2 Tri-County Conference) host Blair Oaks on Thursday at 5 p.m.