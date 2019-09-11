Osage soccer shuts down Cole Camp and Camdenton falls to Kickapoo

Osage soccer shuts down Cole Camp

School of the Osage took on Cole Camp for its home opener Tuesday night and the Indians had no trouble securing a win for the home fans in a 6-0 shutout of the Blue Birds.

Osage went up 2-0 in the first half on a goal from Anthony Alberti assisted by Ethan Ford and another goal from Nate Evans. The offensive clinic continued in the second half with goals from Robert Colonius, Garrett Long, Will Faulconer and Evans’ second goal of the night. Ford had two assists to lead the Indians while Long, Colonius, Alberti and Evans had an assist each.

“After finding their rhythm and possessing the ball with one and two-touch passing in the second half, goal started flying in,” Osage coach Jason Long said.

“The ‘Tribe’ defense held strong allowing four shots on goal which were dealt with easily by freshman keeper Alex Baklashev who earned his first high school career clean sheet. Tristan Satterlee and Colin Chilton kept the pressure on the attacking half of the pitch.”

Osage (1-6) will play in the Parkview Tournament over the weekend.

Camdenton falls to Kickapoo

Camdenton visited Kickapoo Tuesday night in Ozark Conference action and the Lakers fell to the Chiefs 4-1.

Camdenton (1-3, 0-1 Ozark Conference) host Bolivar on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.