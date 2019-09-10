Versailles visited Warrensburg Monday night and it was a tough trip for the Tigers as they fell in a two-set battle, 25-7 and 25-15.

“First game was rough. We weren’t talking and weren’t moving,” Versailles coach Jessica Ollison noted.

But the Tigers did show some improvement taking a 14-11 lead before the home team rallied back.

“In the second game we were playing with a lot of intensity and heart. Had a call and a couple of points that changed the momentum and we just did not respond well,” Ollison continued. “I’m seeing a lot of great rallies and great things so at this point our focus is to keep moving in that direction.”

Emma Geier led Versailles with three kills, Adaya Comer had two service aces and Gracie Hamrick put up seven digs for the Tigers.

Versailles (0-2) hosts Osage for its Tri-County Conference opener on Thursday at7:45 p.m.