Osage tops Calvary Lutheran

Osage was on the road at Calvary Lutheran Monday night and the Indians came home with a 7-3 win.

Carly Ward had a productive day for Osage with three RBIs on two hits. She was also on the mound where she pitched a complete game allowing three runs on five hits while striking out nine batters in seven innings.

Liberty Gamm was also sharp at the plate with two RBIs on three hits and Sierra Bishop also recorded an RBI off her lone hit of the night. The Indians finished with eight hits overall.

Osage (2-1) was scheduled to host Boonville on Tuesday for the Tri-County Conference opener before visiting Versailles on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Versailles unable to get by Eugene in pitching duel

Runs came at a premium when Versailles hosted Eugene Monday night.

After the Tigers secured an initial 1-0 lead in the first inning, the Eagles responded with two runs in the fourth and that is how the game ended in a tough loss for the home side.

Joscelynn Marriott pitched a complete game for Versailles allowing just three hits and no earned runs while walking two batters in seven innings of work. The Tigers also had four errors in the contest defensively.

Versailles outhit Eugene with five on the night, but only a hit from Maris Ollison proved fruitful as she provided the lone RBI. Kierra O’Rourke, Madison Lucas-Avey, Morgan Allen and Analyssa Pence also had a hit each.

Versailles (1-4) was scheduled to visit Macks Creek Tuesday night before hosting Osage in the Tri-County Conference opener on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Walkoff pushes Laquey past Macks Creek in a shootout

Macks Creek’s first loss of the season was a tough one.

The Pirates visited Laquey Monday night and a walkoff single in the seventh inning gave the Hornets a 14-13 win.

The Pirates jumped out to an initial 6-0 lead in the second inning when Laquey responded with nine runs in the bottom of the frame. Macks Creek responded with four more runs in the third to take a 10-9 lead and Laquey came back in the bottom of the frame again and retook the lead 12-10 in the high-scoring affair.

After Macks Creek plated a run each in the fourth and fifth with Laquey adding a run in the fourth, the Pirates tied the game in the seventh before the ensuing walkoff ended the night.

"We put up some runs tonight offensively, however we are still giving up too many free passes with walks and hit batters in the circle," Macks Creek coach Jason Trusty said.

Macks Creek racked up 11 hits and were led by the bats of Bobbie Hilton and Alyssa Seaholm who had three hits each as the former provided two RBIs and the latter added an RBI of her own. Shaylee Skinner provided two hits and RBIs, Molly Phillips and Bailey Taylor added a hit and RBI, Catie Gabriel picked up two RBIs and Bethany Schmidt recorded an RBI. Courtney Knight also had a hit in the contest.

Macks Creek's pitching issued 10 walks and hit two batters on the night.

Schimdt started and lasted a little over an inning. She was touched for eight runs, five earned, on five hits while striking out one, walking three, and hitting one batter. Skinner (0-1) relieved and suffered the loss with her five-plus innings of work. She allowed six runs, five earned, on four hits to go along with four strikeouts, seven walks, and one hit batter as well.

Macks Creek (1-1) was scheduled to host Versailles on Tuesday before hosting Springfield Central on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Courtesy of Macks Creek School District

Climax Springs softball outpaced by Springfield Central

Climax Springs visited Springfield Central Monday night and it was a tough outing for the Cougars as they fell to the Bulldogs 17-1 in four innings. Hailey McIntosh provided two hits for the Cougars and Jayden Butterfield recorded three strikeouts on the mound while McIntosh picked up two. The Cougars also had five errors in the game on defense. Climax Springs (0-2) was scheduled to host Montrose on Tuesday and will host Marion C. Early on Monday at 4:30 p.m.