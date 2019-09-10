Osage gets the sweep over Father Tolton and Camdenton falls at Jefferson City

School of the Osage had another good night on the courts in its matchup with Father Tolton on Monday.

The Indians sent the Trailblazers home winless in a 9-0 sweep and it was another positive sign in what has been a solid start for the program. After a slight hiccup at Smith-Cotton in Sedalia on Friday where Osage (3-1) fell to an undefeated Tigers team 5-4, the Indians responded the next day by picking up several first place finishes in the Boonville Tournament.

Lily Davis went 5-0 to finish in first in the No. 2 singles bracket while the top-seeded doubles team of Kylie Misenheimer and Natalie Brick also went an undefeated 5-0 to finish first while the No. 2 doubles team of Emma Glendenning and Emma Koeppen captured first place with a 4-1 record. Meanwhile, top-seeded singles player Elise Davis finished second in her bracket at 4-1.

Then came the sweep on Monday.

Elise topped her Father Tolton opponent 8-3 in the top singles match while Lily won 8-2 at the No. 2 spot followed by No. 3 Misenheimer (8-1), No. 4 Glendenning (8-6), No. 5 Brick (8-2) and No. 6 Koeppen (8-3. In doubles play, No. 1 Elise and Misenheimer won 8-6, No. 2 Lily and Brick won 8-2 and No. 3 Glendenning and Koeppen won 8-1.

When it comes to dual play, Osage has outscored opponents 29 to 7 through the first four matches and the team has an overall record of 47-9 including tournament play between singles and doubles matches.

Not a bad start indeed.

Osage was scheduled to visit Waynesville on Tuesday and the Indians will take a trip to Mexico on Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Camdenton falls at Jefferson City

Camdenton visited Jefferson City on Monday and the Lakers were swept by the Jays 9-0.

Camdenton (0-3) will visit West Plains on Thursday at noon for a doubleheader with the Zizzers and Waynesville in the finale at 2 p.m.