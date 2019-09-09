Tigers fall to Warrensburg in a nail-biter and the host Owls in tournament play

Versailles was at the Marshall Tournament on Saturday where the Tigers dropped a pair of games falling to Warrensburg in a tough 5-4 loss and the host Owls 10-3.

Versailles built an early 4-0 lead in the first battle with Warrensburg until the opponents cut the lead to 4-2 by the fourth inning. Warrensburg managed to tie the game with a pair of runs in the sixth and celebrated a win in walkoff fashion on an RBI single up the middle after the game went to extra innings in the eighth.

Versailles finished with six hits in the game and the Tigers were led by the bats of Maris Ollison and Joscelynn Marriott who provided two hits each. Madison Lucas-Avey provided two RBIs for Versailles as well.

Marriott got the start on the mound for the Tigers and took the loss after a full game where she allowed five runs, one earned, on seven hits while walking and striking out three batters each. Versailles had seven errors in the contest defensively.

The host Marshall Owls did not make things easier for Versailles in the second game. Versailles had a 3-2 lead in the third, but the Owls scored seven runs between the third and fourth innings and the Tigers were unable to respond.

Taylor Bice had a hit and RBI for Versailles while Leya Hauerwas and Ellie Dunnaway provided the other two hits on the night. Mariott was back on the mound again for the Tigers and pitched four innings allowing nine runs, one earned, on five hits while while striking out two and walking one. Brooklyn James also got some work on the mound and pitched two innings allowing one run on a hit with a strikeout.

Versailles (1-3) was scheduled to host Eugene on Monday and will visit Macks Creek on Tuesday at 5 p.m.