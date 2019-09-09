Camdenton, Osage and Macks Creek open season at Richard Clark Invitational and Versailles starts strong at Jim Marshall Invite

Camdenton, Osage and Macks Creek open season at Richard Clark Invitational

The claim for southwest Missouri bragging rights were up for grabs on Saturday as Camdenton, School of the Osage and Macks Creek were among nearly 40 schools competing in the SWCCCA Richard Clark Invitational in the season opener.

Finish times in the race were divided by all four classes in the state of Missouri and it was a good start for the Lakers and Indians who came away with at least one medalist by finishing in the top 15. The Pirates also had the privilege of a good first test to see what some of the competition will be like this season.

CAMDENTON

Senior Clare Holmes decided to take on the sport of cross country this fall while also doing her part on the volleyball team and she medaled in the first cross country race of her career, placing sixth in Class 4 with a time of 20:09 in the 3.1 mile race.

Not a bad way to start out a career.

Cambrie Kowal finished 56th for the Lakers with a time of 23:57, Maria Alfaro placed 67th at 24:41, Maeven Weber placed 84th at 27:09, Adrienne Hafley placed 88th at 28:54 and Emily Willis placed 91st at 30:23. Camdenton finished 12th out of 14 teams in the standings with 289 points.

Jake Thoenen led the boys with a 17th place finish and nearly claimed a medal reserved for the top 15 with a time of 17:18. Gage Hauck put up a time of 18:03 to finish 32nd, Angelo Alfano placed 111th with a time of 21:48 and Gage Ullrich placed 119th at 23:10. The Lakers did not have enough runners to qualify in the team standings.

Other times for Camdenton included the junior varsity race where Aidan Downey placed 30th at 20:27 while Zach Davis placed 43rd at 20:40 and Alex Campbell placed 182nd at 37:15.

“Overall I was pleased with how most of the kids handled their first race as all competed well down the stretch,” Camdenton coach David Weber said. “I am looking forward to seeing how we can improve over the next couple of weeks.”

Camdenton will run again on Monday in Lebanon.

OSAGE

School of the Osage could not have asked for a much better start as the Indians came home with five total medalists between both teams as the girls finished third in Class 3 with 65 points while the boys captured fourth with 104.

Sara Wolf paced Osage with a time of 21:19 that earned a fifth place finish while Bayley Johnson took seventh at 21:33, Sarah Porter placed ninth at 22:01, Nevaeh Henley placed 12th at 22:46, Madisson Kessler placed 35th at 25:24, Grace Martin placed 45th at 26:31, Josephine Markovitz placed 49th at 27:27 and Cammy Walters placed 50th at 27:44.

“The course was very flat which helped the runners get ready for this year's state course which is Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia,” Osage coach Miriam Hill pointed out.

The boys were led by John Markovitz who captured 10th with a time of 17:43. Harrison Adams placed 20th at 18:36, James Sparks placed 27th at 19:26, Ryan Page placed 32nd at 19:32, Kevin Sparks placed 36th at 19:53, Chase Grosvenor placed 38th at 20:01, Caden Wyrick placed 46th at 20:36, Dylan Barnett placed 51st at 21:01, Sawyer Claxton placed 52nd at 21:06 and Caleb Klaus placed 67th at 27:31.

“My overall thought is that the boys team performed quite well,” said Osage coach Michael Klaus who is in his first season leading the boys program. “ John ran his second best run of his career, Chase had physical issues during the competition that held him back from what he is fully capable of, Harrison also ran his second best time of his career and the same for Ryan. Our new set of freshmen and sophomores really set the bar high with great times to start the season off.

“The SBU course was exceptionally flat, and around the Lake area we are always running on hills. I believe we will really start to excel as a team as the courses become more difficult.”

Up next for Osage is a meet at Linn on Saturday.

MACKS CREEK

The boys team at Macks Creek was led by Austin Brown who placed 43rd in the Class 1 division with a time of 21:45. Grant English finished 64th at 25:11 and Preston Borgmeyer earned 67th with a time of 25:26.

Meanwhile, the girls were paced by returning state qualifier Molly Phillips who placed 22nd with a time of 26:14. Chelsey Brown also competed for the Pirates and finished 43rd at 32:42.

Macks Creek will also be traveling to Linn on Saturday.

Versailles starts strong at Jim Marshall Invite

Versailles began its 2019 season at the Jim Marshall Invitational in Jefferson City and the Tigers walked away with five medals while the boys finished third as a team in the small school division.

Not a bad start indeed.

“ It is dubbed ‘The Toughest 5K in the State,’” Versailles coach Laura Piercy said.

“This is the first time as the cross country coach that we have been able to score as a team.”

Seth Newton led Tiger runners with a 10th place finish at 20:20 while Noah Dykzeul claimed 12th at 20:44, William Taylor placed 14th at 20:51 and Dagan Haggerman finished 18th at 21:21 to also earn a medal. Trent Hyman captured 33rd in the race with a time of 23:13.

Carmen Lemell was the lone runner to represent the Versailles girls and she also brought home a medal by finishing eighth with a time of 25:31.

Versailles will run in the Linn Invitational on Saturday.