Osage boys soccer comes up short at Helias

School of the Osage visited Helias in Jefferson City on Saturday and the Indians are still looking for the first win of the season after a 4-2 loss to the Crusaders.

“On paper it looks as though we have been having a rough season, but in the scheme of things our boys have been playing solid soccer. The test will be if they can absorb this experience and continue playing at a high level with a much stronger schedule than what they faced a year ago.,” Osage coach Jason Long said after his club moved to 0-5 on the year. “With the effort the boys have put into this season, they are itching for a win. I still believe that with the work (Athletic Director) Clint Hague and I have put into this schedule, a .500 season and a run at a district championship is not out of reach.”

Osage found itself down 2-0 early before answering back with a goal from Alec Hebblethwaite that was scored on a header with a cross from the courtesy of Anthony Alberti. Garrett Long scored the second Osage goal on a corner that bent into the net by an unsuspecting Helias keeper and the Indians were only down by a single score before the Crusaders added an insurance goal.

It was not quite the result the club was looking for, but Long has seen some positive signs. One of those signs is an improving back line that the coach has commended for “playing extremely well.”

“Bobby Colonius and Tristan Satterlee have done a standout job stopping opponents. We added Ryan Watson this year who has strengthened our defensive position and I could not be happier with Chris Boyd who has been coming off the bench to relieve our back line,” Long pointed out.

Alex Baklashev recorded 16 saves for the Indians at keeper and Long was also glad to see him step up and have the best game of his young career.

“It should not be long before he and our defensive line are rewarded with the first clean sheet of the season,” the coach said.

Osage will host Cole Camp on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Camdenton falls at Jefferson City

Camdenton visited Jefferson City Saturday morning and the Lakers came home with a 6-0 loss to the Jays.

Camdenton (1-2) hosts Kickapoo on Tuesday at 5 p.m.