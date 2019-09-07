State-ranked Camdenton rolls by Parkview and Versailles unable to keep pace with Buffalo

Camdenton wasted no time once the Lakers arrived in Springfield Friday night to take on Parkview in the first road battle of the season.

Camdenton entered the season ranked as the third best Class 4 team in the state in the first statewide media poll and certainly made the case for that kind of preseason attention after rolling past the Vikings 63-7 to move to 2-0 in the Ozark Conference.

The Lakers darted out of the gate to a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and by halftime the lead extended to 49-7.

Returning All-State quarterback Paxton DeLaurent led the highly productive offense completing 31 of his 43 pass attempts for 342 yards and seven touchdowns while rushing for another 18 yards and a score. The senior also set a new school record for career passing touchdowns, breaking the record of 51 previously held by his Head Coach Jeff Shore as he threw his 52nd before his night was through.

One receiver DeLaurent had a solid connection with Friday night was junior Cooper Ezard as he led the receiving corps with eight receptions for 112 yards and three touchdowns. Senior wideout Jase Nicklas caught seven passes for 72 yards and a touchdown, fellow senior receiver Talon Randazzo put up six receptions for 36 yards and a score, junior running back Eli Griffin caught a 15-yard touchdown pass, senior tight end Mason Kinney had a 2-yard touchdown reception and sophomore receiver Cale Bentley completed the offensive frenzy with an 8-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Jacob Wormsley.

That was more than enough for a Laker defense that allowed just 101 yards of offense to Parkview.

Camdenton (2-0) will come home next week for a showdown with West Plains Friday night at 7 p.m. The 2-0 Zizzers are the defending Ozark Conference champions who topped the Lakers 41-7 on a rainy night a season ago and also reached the Class 4 state quarterfinals before bowing out to state champion Ladue Horton Watkins.

Versailles unable to keep pace with Buffalo

Versailles hosted Buffalo Friday night and it was another tough outing for the Tigers who fell in the season opener to Knob Noster last week.

Versailles managed to topple the Bison on the road 35-21 last season, but the visitors were able to exact some revenge this time around in a 56-26 win over the Tigers. It was a close battle at the start with Buffalo holding a slim 14-6 lead after the first quarter until the Bison busted the game open and took a commanding 42-18 lead.

Versailles showed it could move the ball, totaling 356 yards on offense. Unfortunately for the Tigers, Buffalo was more productive as the Bison rushed for 299 yards, averaging 8 yards per carry, while adding 207 passing yards for a total of 506.

Versailles returning All-State senior quarterback Coby Williams led the Tigers with 170 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 16 carries while completing 25 of his 44 pass attempts for 169 yards and two interceptions.

Senior receiver Dallas Waller caught seven of those passes for 109 yards while senior wideout Brayden Morrison caught two passes for 33 yards and senior receiver Michael Bell pulled in three receptions for 27 yards. Senior tailback Jordan King added 14 yards on the ground on five carries.

Versailles (0-2) will look for a spark in its Tri-County Conference opener at Southern Boone Friday night at 7 p.m. The Tigers were able able to take down a state-ranked Eagles team 30-22 last season and are hoping for a similar result to get back on the right track.