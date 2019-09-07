Area squads from Chillicothe, Southwest Livingston, Carrollton, Marceline prevail. All except Southwest now 2-0

C-T-AREA

Chillicothe (2-0) 50, Kirksville 21

Southwest Livingston (1-1) 66, South Holt/Nodaway-Holt 62

Carrollton (2-0) 24, Westran 6

Pattonsburg 94, Braymer (0-2) 38

Gallatin 20, Hamilton: Penney (1-1) 14

Lexington 38, Trenton (0-2) 6

Marceline (2-0) 50, Knox County 16

Monroe City 30, Brookfield (0-2) 14

Slater 38, Polo (0-2) 20



MIDLAND EMPIRE CONFERENCE

Maryville 56, Harrisonville 20

Excelsior Springs 24, St. Joseph: Benton (0-2) 14

Cameron (2-0), KC: East 21

KC: Center 35, St. Joseph: Lafayette (1-1) 21

Savannah (1-1) 27, Pleasant Hill 20

KC: St. Pius X (1-1) 14, St. Michael the Archangel 0

