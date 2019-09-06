The lake level was 659.9; generation of 30,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 28,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 79 degrees. Truman Lake was at 717.1 level.

The lake level was 659.9; generation of 30,000 CFS at the beginning of the week down to 28,000 CFS by the end of the week for a level of 659.7 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 79 degrees. Truman Lake was at 717.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Crappie: Good on jigs. Catfish: Fair bouncing skipjack shad along the bottom.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on topwater lures along wave breaks and main lake points. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under main lake docks. White bass: Fair on Whopper Ploppers along windy points.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the lower end and murky on the upper end. Black bass: Fair on creature baits in deep brush or along shallow docks in the creeks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks 20 feet deep. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad along points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on spoons and jigs. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on 10-inch plastic worms or 3/4-ounce jigs 18 to 25 feet deep in brush for bigger fish or on shaky head worms and finesse worms less than 5 feet deep for keeper-size bass on main and secondary points. Crappie: Slow on jigs and jigging spoons suspended around main lake docks and along bridge columns. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along bluffs. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or shrimp along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good flipping plastic worms and jigs to docks 10 to 15 feet deep or on square bill crankbaits around shad balls in creeks. Crappie: Good on jigs 6 to 15 feet deep in brush.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on jigs and crankbaits in coves. Crappie: Fair shooting jigs under docks 10 to 12 feet deep.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Fair on Brush Hogs and Whopper Ploppers topwater lures around docks in coves. Crappie: Good on minnows 8 to 10 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good on prepared baits, cut shad and bluegill around docks or on jug lines.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.