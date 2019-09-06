Camdenton volleyball sweeps Rock Bridge in home opener, Osage drops season opener to Blair Oaks and Versailles falls to Tipton in season opener

Camdenton volleyball sweeps Rock Bridge in home opener

So far, so good for Camdenton in 2019.

The Lakers hosted Columbia Rock Bridge for their home opener Thursday night and the Lakers took care of business in two sets, topping the Bruins 25-21 both times.

Sydney Smith paced the Camdenton offense with 11 kills while Megan Vest had seven and Karli Wolfe finished with four. Smith also added three service aces and provided 11 assists on a productive night. Clare Holmes added six assists and Shelby Kurtz added four to fuel the offense as well. Defensively, Kurtz contributed 10 digs and Olivia Whittle finished with four.

Camdenton (2-0) hosts West Plains in the Ozark Conference opener on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Osage drops season opener to Blair Oaks

Osage began its 2019 season at Blair Oaks Thursday night and the Indians fell in two sets to the Falcons 25-10 and 25-18 in what was the Tri-County Conference opener as well.

It was the first game for new Osage coach Lori Klaus who is back to lead her alma matter.

"It was fun to be wearing maroon and white again," said Klaus who began her coaching career leading the Maryville program back in 2006. "I love this school and these kids are are so great to work with."

Alisa Boswell and Carly Hambly led the Indians with three kills each and Sara Wolf added two and Paige Rowland provided 10 assists. On the defensive end, Caitlyne Vaughn put up seven digs and Wolf finished with six. It was the attacking errors that hurt Osage as the team racked up 18 in the game.

We hit our serving and passing goals last night, however we struggled with our attacking," Klaus said. "That isn’t something we’ve struggled with all summer or in practice thus far. We will refocus the next few days and get ready to take on Cole Camp and Versailles next week."

Osage (0-1) will host Cole Camp on Tuesday in the home opener at 7:30 p.m.

Versailles falls to Tipton in season opener

Versailles began 2019 with a home opener against neighbor Tipton Thursday night and the Tigers lost a tough three-set battle.

After dropping the first set 25-21, Versailles answered back with a 25-19 win in set two before dropping the finale 25-11.

"There were a lot of positive things that came from last night. I saw a lot of great defensive plays to keep the ball alive, but on the other hand, there were times where we were caught standing flat-footed and were content to react to the ball instead of anticipating the contact," Versailles coach Jessica Ollison stated.

"At the varsity level, that half of a second can mean the difference between a good pass and the ball hitting the floor. Over the course of three sets we compiled 11 serving errors, 17 hitting errors and two blocking errors. It is really hard to come out on top when you're giving so many points on unforced errors. I feel like this is a constant issue for us, and we really have to focus on keeping the ball in play and forcing the other team to make those mistakes."

Kylie Viebrock led the team with six aces, Emma Geier added five kills, Sara Vogt had two blocks and Gracie Hamrick led with 13 digs.

Versailles (0-1) will visit Warrensburg on Monday at 7:15 p.m.

"It's always tough losing a season opener on home court, but if we keep building on the positives and keep focusing on ball control, we'll see more success on the court as the season progresses," Ollison noted.