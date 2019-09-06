Camdenton unable to slow down Glendale, Osage shut down by Fatima, Eldon outpaced by Southern Boone, Versailles blanked by Knob Noster

Camdenton unable to slow down Glendale

Glendale brought plenty of offense to an Ozark Conference battle at Camdenton Thursday night.

The Falcons racked up 11 hits and took advantage of three Laker errors in a 17-2 win in five innings.

Camdenton (2-4, 1-2 Ozark Conference) hosts West Plains on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Osage shut down by Fatima

Osage found it tough to get going at Fatima Thursday night in a 6-0 loss to the Comets.

The Indians mustered five hits but were unable to bring any runs home as Paige Luttrell led the way with two hits while Reese Good, Liberty Gamm and Carly Ward provided a hit each. Ward was on the mound and took the loss after pitching six innings where she allowed five earned runs on 13 hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Osage (1-1) hosts Calvary Lutheran on Monday at 5 p.m.

Eldon outpaced by Southern Boone

Eldon visited Southern Boone Thursday night and the Mustangs came home with a 13-7 loss to the Eagles in the Tri-County Conference opener.

Eldon (0-2, 0-1 Tri-County Conference) visits California on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Versailles softball blanked by Knob Noster

Versailles was on the road Thursday night at Knob Noster and the Tigers were blanked by the Panthers 10-0 in five innings.

Maris Ollison provided the lone hit for the Versailles offense. Joscelynn Marriott was on the mound for the Tigers and the pitcher allowed five earned run on seven hits and five walks while racking up four strikeouts in four innings of work. Versailles also had five errors on the defensive end.

Versailles (1-1) will play in the Marshall Tournament over the weekend.

Climax Springs drops season opener at Halfway

Climax Springs opened up the 2019 season at Halfway Thursday night and the Cougars came home with a 10-0 defeat.

Climax Springs (0-1) hosts Springfield Central on Monday at 4:30 p.m.