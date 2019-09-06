Osage takes down Boonville in home opener and Camdenton swept by Kickapoo

Osage takes down Boonville in home opener

Osage hosted Boonville for the home opener Thursday night and it was a good one for the Indians as they beat the Pirates 7-2.

Elise Davis represented the Indians at the top of the lineup in singles play and took down her opponent 8-2 while Emma Glendenning won 8-5, Natalie Brick won 8-2 and Emma Koeppen also won 8-2. Kylie Misenheimer lost her match 8-3 while Marley Corby took an 8-6 loss.

Osage left no doubt in doubles play as the team finished the night with a sweep. Davis and Brick were 9-7 winners, Misenheimer and Corpe won 8-2 and Glendenning and Koeppen won 8-1.

Osage (2-0) was scheduled to visit Sedalia Smith-Cotton on Friday and will play in the Boonville Tournament on Saturday.

Camdenton swept by Kickapoo

Camdenton visited Kickapoo Thursday night and it was a tough trip for the Lakers as they came home with a 9-0 defeat.

Camdenton (0-2) visits Jefferson City on Monday at 4 p.m.