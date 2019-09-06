Lakers lose first game of the season 2-1

Camdenton hosted Fatima Thursday night looking to build off a win in the season opener against Marshfield and the Lakers came up on the short end in a 2-1 battle.

"The boys played tough, but we got in our heads a little and it came back to bite us at the end," Camdenton coach Chris Byington said. "Fatima continued to grind throughout the game and we weren't able to adapt to a few things. However, it is progression as we played better this game than against Marshfield."

Abi Rodriguez scored the goal for Camdenton.

"He played great," Byington pointed out.

Now, Camdenton (1-1) visits Jefferson City on Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

"We are continuing to build the culture of the boys program, but we are looking to improve each day. The boys will refocus and bounce back from this, but I am grateful we can learn this lesson now rather than in the postseason," the coach said.