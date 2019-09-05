Osage sweeps Richland in season opener and Camdenton falls to Lebanon in opener

Osage sweeps Richland in season opener

Osage could not have asked for a much better start.

The Indians opened the 2019 season at Richland on Tuesday and came home with a 9-0 sweep.

Kylie Misenheimer and Elise Davis, a returning All-State doubles team that finished eighth in the Class 1 Tournament in 2018, got off to a great start in singles play as Davis won her match 8-1 while Misenheimer finished with an 8-4 win. Lily Davis swept her Richland opponent 8-0, Emma Glendenning won 8-3, Emma Koeppen also earned an 8-0 sweep and Marley Corpe won her match 8-1.

The Davis sisters paired up in doubles and won their match 8-4 while Misenheimer and Corpe were 8-3 winners and Glendenning and Koeppen completed the team sweep 8-2.

Osage (1-0) was scheduled to host Boonville Thursday and will travel to Smith-Cotton in Sedalia on Friday.

Camdenton falls to Lebanon in opener

Camdenton hosted Lebanon in the season opener on Wednesday and fell to the Yellowjackets 7-2.

Camdenton (0-1) was scheduled to visit Kickapoo on Thursday and will travel to Jefferson City on Monday at 4 p.m.