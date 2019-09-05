Camdenton visited Ozark Conference foe Springfield Central Wednesday night and the Lakers did not waste any time with the Bulldogs in a 19-0 shutout.

Camdenton visited Ozark Conference foe Springfield Central Wednesday night and the Lakers did not waste any time with the Bulldogs in a 19-0 shutout.

The Lakers racked up 17 total hits and took advantage of seven Springfield Central errors.

Raegan Waters, Adee Enos and Emma Rakes led the Laker lumber with three hits each and both Enos and Sadie Stockman posted three RBIs while Brandi Sloan provided two of her own.

Ryah Moore pitched all six innings for Camdenton and allowed just one hit while striking out four Bulldog batters.

Camdenton (2-3, 1-1 Ozark Conference) was scheduled to host conference foe Glendale in the home opener on Thursday before hosting another conference foe in West Plains on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.