Osage football outlasts Fulton in season opener

Rain and mud can make things fairly challenging for any offense on the gridiron.

When it is the first game of the season and teams are trying to shake off any remaining rust, that challenge can become even more difficult and it was certainly a defensive battle when Osage went on the road to Fulton Friday night. Fortunately for the Indians, the visitors managed to find the end zone just enough outlasting the Hornets 14-6 to get 2019 started off right.

After a scoreless first quarter, Osage broke the deadlock with just under seven minutes remaining in the half on an 11-yard touchdown run from senior running back James Hutchcraft. Fulton decided to respond and tied things up on a 30-yard strike from quarterback Woodrow Wilson to receiver Steth Sayler.

The third quarter also came without points and it was senior quarterback Drew Edwards who punched in the winning touchdown for Osage on a 1-yard keeper with 11:02 remaining in the game. Osage senior running back Matthew Hans converted the 2-point conversion and that was all the Indians’ defense needed as it shut down Fulton the rest of the way.

Osage (1-0) will come back home next week to host Moberly (1-0) on Friday in the home opener at 7 p.m.

Eldon football unable to slow down Bolivar in season opener

Eldon had a tough start to its 2019 campaign in the season opener at Bolivar Friday night.

The Mustangs were able to secure a 42-26 over the Liberators in last season’s opener, but it was not to be this time around as Bolivar quickly jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and that turned into a 54-8 win over Eldon.

As rough as things may have been on either side of the ball for the Mustangs, sophomore quarterback Dallas Hardy managed to lead his team to the end zone in his first game as a starter where he ran in a score and finished the night as the team’s leading rusher with 120 yards on 18 carries. Senior fullback Kaden Dillon added 56 yards on 16 carries and senior running back Nathaniel Waldenburg put up 14 yards of his own on six carries. Hardy also completed one of his six pass attempts on an 8-yard throw to Dillon.

Defensively, Dillon led the way with eight tackles on the night at linebacker and Hardy had an interception for the Mustangs from his defensive back position.

Eldon (0-1) will now try to regroup when the Mustangs come back to Victor Field for the home opener against Owensville (0-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m.