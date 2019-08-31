Camdenton's Gavin Schulte finishes first in 50 and 100 freestyles and 400 freestyle relay team also takes first

Camdenton dove into the pool for the first time in 2019 on Friday night and the Lakers came away with some favorable results at the Nevada Outdoor Invitational.

After earning the first state medal in program history last season by finishing eighth in the 50 freestyle, Gavin Schulte did not skip a beat for the Lakers as he finished first in the 50 and 100 freestyle races. Schulte's time of 22.7 seconds in the 50 freestyle race is an automatic state cut time and he beat the field in the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.49 seconds respectively. The 400 freestyle relay team also finished first as Dane Lapine, Nicholas Rosenthal, Michael Radlund and Schulte turned in a time of 3:48.75.

Meanwhile, the 200 medley relay team of Noah Normand, Bryce Leuenberger, Jacob Dunahee and Jeremy Bernabe finished third at 2:00.2 and earned a state consideration time. The other relay team consisting of Lapine, Rosenthal, Radlund and Schulte took third in the 200 freestyle relay at 1:40.82.

Other individual highlights include Lapine's third place finish in the 200 freestyle at 2:08.65 while Rosenthal finished fifth at 2:13.27, Lapine's fifth place finish in the 50 freestyle at 25.15 seconds, Leunberger's sixth place finish in the 100 freestyle at 59.72 seconds, Radlund's third place finish in the 500 freestyle at 6:02.26 and Leunberger's fourth place finish in the 100 breaststroke at 1:14.49.

Up next for Camdenton is another trip to Nevada at the Walton Aquatic Center on Saturday at 9 a.m.