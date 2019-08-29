The lake level was 658.9; generation of 30,000 CFS throughout the week for a level of 659.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 81 degrees. Truman Lake was at 715.1 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments were reported last weekend.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows in the old river channel. White bass and hybrids: Good on spoons and jigs. Catfish: Fair on cut shad.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Slow on jigs and plastic worms. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs. Catfish: Fair bouncing skipjack shad along the bottom.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair to good on drop shot rigs and shaky head worms along points and bluffs or topwater lures along wave breaks and main lake docks. Crappie: Slow on minnows along main lake docks. Catfish: Slow on jug lines with cut shad.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear on the lower end and murky on the upper end. Black bass: Fair on 3/4-ounce green pumpkin jigs in deep brush or creature baits along shallow docks in the creeks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks 20 feet deep. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad along points.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on 10-inch plastic worms or 3/4-ounce jigs 18 to 25 feet deep in brush for bigger fish or on shaky head worms and finesse worms less than 5 feet deep for keeper-size bass on main and secondary points. Crappie: Slow on jigs and jigging spoons suspended around main lake docks and along bridge columns. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along bluffs. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad or shrimp along bluffs.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good flipping plastic worms and jigs to docks 10 to 15 feet deep. Crappie: Good vertical fishing jigs for suspended fish 10 to 15 feet deep over brush 30 to 35 feet deep. White bass: Fair to good on jigs along bluff points. Catfish: Good on noodles drifting cut baits over schools of shad.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Fair on jigs, swimbaits and Whopper Ploppers topwater lures along secondary points halfway back in coves. Crappie: Fair on jigs 6 to 8 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good on prepared baits tight-lining off docks or on jug lines with perch.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Murky. Black bass: Slow on plastic worms and topwater lures on secondary points and bluffs 15 to 20 feet deep. Crappie: Slow on minnows in brush piles around docks.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); Edgar’s Outdoor Sports (573/378-2220); www.edgarssports.com; and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.