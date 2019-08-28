A late departure from the women's basketball coaching staff at Moberly Area Community College was quickly replaced by a 2009 graduate from Glasgow High School.

MACC Lady Greyhounds coach Hana Haden on Tuesday announced Dustyn Yung has been hired to replace Lacey Shalenko as an assistant coach . Yung will work alongside Jalisa Mitchell, who returns for her second term with the program.

Yung recently spent three seasons at NCAA Division I Bradley University serving as Director of Women's Basketball Operations at Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. from 2015-19. He helped improve the program's overall win total in each of his three seasons from 2015-2018 to mark the first time BU has posted a higher win total in three consecutive seasons in program history.

“I am very excited to bring a person and coach of Dustyn’s caliber to our program. He has been a part of some very good programs were he gained experience in game preparation, on-court instruction, recruiting and the day to day operations of a program,” Haden said in a press release. “His knowledge, experience and energy will be very valuable to our program and to our student athletes.”

Prior to his work at Bradley University, Yung served as a student assistant on the women's coaching staff that led Central Methodist University in Fayette to their first NAIA National Tournament experience in school history in 2013. This is when the Eagles women's team wrapped up its season at 25-8 upon losing its opening game at nationals. A 2013 graduate of CMU, Dustyn was also a part of the second-largest turnaround in NAIA Division I history, going from 5 to 17 wins. In addition, Yung coached multiple All-Conference players as well as an All-American and several Academic All-Americans.

Dustyn and his wife Kyra Yung reside in Columbia.

Meanwhile for Shalenko, she takes on her first head coaching position and replaces former Wabash Valley coach Jack Trosper, who resigned to accept an assistant coaching job at the University of Southern Mississippi.

Shalenko will inherit a Lady Warriors team that finished the 2018-19 season ranked No. 1 in the country, finishing with a 32-1 overall record after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NJCAA Division I Women's Basketball National Tournament.

“I want to congratulate Lacey Shalenko on her new position as a head coach. She worked tirelessly for our program last year and she has earned this opportunity,” said Moberly Lady Greyhounds coach Haden.

MACC women happen to play at Wabash Valley CC in Mt. Carmel, Ill. on Nov. 16 as part of a weekend classic, pitting Haden coaching against Shalenko.